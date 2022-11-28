Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Reaches $45.75 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Adshares has a total market cap of $45.75 million and $509,690.92 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00008539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,577 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

