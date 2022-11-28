Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $332.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $363.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

