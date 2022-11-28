Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMIGY traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.
