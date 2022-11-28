Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Update

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Admiral Group Trading Up 3.8 %

AMIGY traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.2179 per share. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Admiral Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.35) to GBX 2,743 ($32.43) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($30.98) to GBX 2,490 ($29.44) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.33) to GBX 2,819 ($33.33) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,496.40.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

