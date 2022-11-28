Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 123.00 to 114.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adevinta ASA from 83.00 to 78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

ADEVF remained flat at $7.75 during trading on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

