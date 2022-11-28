Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $17.31. Abcam shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,990 shares traded.
ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
