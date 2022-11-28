Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.86

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.86, but opened at $17.31. Abcam shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abcam

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.