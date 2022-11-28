4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,654 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
