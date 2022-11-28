4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.00. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1,654 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

