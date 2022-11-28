43,654 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

MPC traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.94. 28,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,439. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

