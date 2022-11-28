42,539 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Bought by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after buying an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,131,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.4 %

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PBR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 448,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,849,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.