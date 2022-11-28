37,010 Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Thomist Capital Management LP

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Green Plains accounts for about 0.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 92.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Green Plains Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

