31,511 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. 15,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,879. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

