31,358 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.63. 284,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,577. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

