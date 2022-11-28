2,854 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $391.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.53. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.16.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

