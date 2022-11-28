2,719 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 903,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,615,000 after buying an additional 433,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after buying an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 352,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,399,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,765,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $151.87. 18,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,960. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

