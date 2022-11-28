2,604 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,216,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,041,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,206,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,924,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,045,754,000 after purchasing an additional 145,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,706,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,078,000 after purchasing an additional 211,400 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $545.03. 33,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,055. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.01 and a 200 day moving average of $542.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

