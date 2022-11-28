148,698 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 148,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.