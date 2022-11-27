Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $493.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $7,950,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $6,617,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 957,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

