Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given a $190.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $227.97.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $373.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $141,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.