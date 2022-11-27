ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,831 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

