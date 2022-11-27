Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $579,682.27

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 6% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $579,682.27 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05313239 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $632,704.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

