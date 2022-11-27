World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.14

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $45.16 million and approximately $327,459.78 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00079580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000297 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.