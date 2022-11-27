Wojak Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,219.39 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $198.52 million and $19,219.39 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

