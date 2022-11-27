Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 354,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

