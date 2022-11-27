Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 254,631 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,631 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 2.7% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.36 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.
