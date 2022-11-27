Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 179,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC opened at $16.73 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

