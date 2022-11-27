Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

