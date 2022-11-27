Wedbush Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $6.00

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.