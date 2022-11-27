Wedbush Trims SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price to $6.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.