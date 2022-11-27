WAXE (WAXE) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $183,343.77 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.91 or 0.00362123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

