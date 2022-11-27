Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,642 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.29% of Waste Management worth $184,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE WM opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

