Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waste Connections Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

