Wanchain Price Up 7.5% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and $1.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00079634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

