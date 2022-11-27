Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

