Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.76.

Voestalpine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.50. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

