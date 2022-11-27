Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.