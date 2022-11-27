Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Milestone Wealth LLC

Milestone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25.
Visa Cuts Dividend
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
