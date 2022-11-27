Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

