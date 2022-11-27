Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Fortis makes up about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 1,010.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,715 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fortis by 22.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortis by 20.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,941 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Fortis by 16.5% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 558,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $40.43. 393,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

