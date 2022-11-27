Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Four Corners Property Trust comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after purchasing an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,319,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 236,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

FCPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 477,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,446. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCPT. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

