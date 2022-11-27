Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Performance

About Enbridge

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,889. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

