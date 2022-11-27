Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.39. 707,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.