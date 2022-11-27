Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 257,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

