Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 300,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

