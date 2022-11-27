Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,986 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.31. 7,268,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,066,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

