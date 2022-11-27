Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,477 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,017,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,698. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

