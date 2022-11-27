VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $0.0350

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and $19.18 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

