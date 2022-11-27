VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Lifted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 2,709,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

