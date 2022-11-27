Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

