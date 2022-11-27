Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

