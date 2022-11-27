UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $587.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $595.11.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $537.62 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.21 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.35.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.