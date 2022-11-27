United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.3% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $182.52. The company had a trading volume of 912,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,605. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.