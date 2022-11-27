Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Tops $74.13 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.23 billion and $74.13 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00033530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00468497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001272 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.48916466 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 551 active market(s) with $98,660,154.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

