UMA (UMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $115.99 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00010194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $115.99 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

